Eaton Vance Management Invests $749,000 in GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) Stock

Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,202 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of GTT Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GTT Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of GTT Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of GTT Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of GTT Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Richard Calder sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,209,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,267,951.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Joseph Bruno sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $49,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,326,322.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,349,510. Corporate insiders own 23.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GTT. ValuEngine raised shares of GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of GTT Communications to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of GTT Communications to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of GTT Communications in a report on Monday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of GTT Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GTT Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.22.

GTT Communications traded down $0.65, reaching $50.35, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 459,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,731. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 209.79 and a beta of 1.03. GTT Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $28.30 and a 52 week high of $62.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.67). GTT Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $260.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. GTT Communications’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that GTT Communications Inc will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers worldwide. The company provides private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless access services; managed equipment and security services; and voice and unified communications services consisting of SIP trunking and enterprise PBX services.

