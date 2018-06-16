Eaton Vance Management Cuts Stake in AEGON (NYSE:AEG)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its holdings in shares of AEGON (NYSE:AEG) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,066 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in AEGON were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in AEGON by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,030,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 11,164 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AEGON by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 895,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 14,370 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in AEGON by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 15,722 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AEGON by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 185,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 16,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P grew its holdings in AEGON by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 43,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 19,531 shares during the last quarter. 9.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on AEG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AEGON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered AEGON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered AEGON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

NYSE AEG traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.08. 6,558,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,014. AEGON has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Aegon N.V. provides life insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It offers life and protection products, such as traditional and universal life insurance products, as well as employer, endowment, term, and whole life insurance products; and supplemental health, accidental death and dismemberment insurance, critical illness, cancer treatment, credit/disability, income protection, travel, and long-term care insurance products.

