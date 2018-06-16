Eaton Vance Management Takes $503,000 Position in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. 55.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Shares of APLE traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,832,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,980. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.67.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.21). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $298.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 1st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Several analysts have weighed in on APLE shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 target price on Apple Hospitality REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley set a $20.00 target price on Apple Hospitality REIT and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

In other news, insider Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.52 per share, with a total value of $92,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. The Company's highly diversified portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,500 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.