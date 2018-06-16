Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on June 29th

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0448 per share on Friday, June 29th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 21st.

Shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund opened at $11.22 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $13.34.

About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income tax, including alternative minimum tax (AMT), and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The Fund’s investment portfolio includes various sectors, such as industrial development revenue, special tax, bond bank, toll road, healthcare-acute, housing, education, electric utilities, insured escrowed, hospital, transportation, and water and sewer.

