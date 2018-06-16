Eaton Vance Oaktree Diversified Credit NextShares (OKDCC) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Eaton Vance Oaktree Diversified Credit NextShares (NASDAQ:OKDCC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0378 per share on Wednesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Oaktree Diversified Credit NextShares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of OKDCC stock remained flat at $$100.06 during trading hours on Friday. Eaton Vance Oaktree Diversified Credit NextShares has a 52 week low of $99.91 and a 52 week high of $100.13.

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Oaktree Diversified Credit NextShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Oaktree Diversified Credit NextShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.