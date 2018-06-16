Echo Global Logistics (ECHO) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

ECHO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECHO opened at $30.55 on Friday. Echo Global Logistics has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $32.95. The company has a market cap of $863.89 million, a P/E ratio of 46.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $577.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 29,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $894,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,100,049.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Rogers sold 4,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $136,155.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,263.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,501 shares of company stock valued at $6,458,705 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 820.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It uses a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs. The company offers services in various transportation modes, such as truckload, less-than truckload, small parcel, inter-modal, domestic air, and expedited and international.

