Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (ECHO) Receives $32.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.67.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ECHO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. BidaskClub cut Echo Global Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Echo Global Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine raised Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th.

NASDAQ ECHO traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,744. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48. Echo Global Logistics has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $32.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $577.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.90 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 0.96%. Echo Global Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. equities analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $703,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,600 shares in the company, valued at $9,240,232. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $281,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,281.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,427,656 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 820.8% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It uses a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs. The company offers services in various transportation modes, such as truckload, less-than truckload, small parcel, inter-modal, domestic air, and expedited and international.

