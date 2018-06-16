Critical Analysis: Echostar (SATS) and Mitel Networks (NASDAQ:MITL)

Mitel Networks (NASDAQ: MITL) and Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Mitel Networks and Echostar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitel Networks 0 3 1 0 2.25 Echostar 0 1 1 0 2.50

Mitel Networks presently has a consensus target price of $13.05, suggesting a potential upside of 19.18%. Echostar has a consensus target price of $73.00, suggesting a potential upside of 57.77%. Given Echostar’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Echostar is more favorable than Mitel Networks.

Profitability

This table compares Mitel Networks and Echostar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitel Networks -4.31% -14.62% -3.32% Echostar 17.06% 1.61% 0.74%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.5% of Mitel Networks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.9% of Echostar shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Mitel Networks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 73.5% of Echostar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mitel Networks and Echostar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitel Networks $1.06 billion 1.27 -$49.70 million ($0.40) -27.38 Echostar $1.89 billion 2.36 $392.56 million $0.84 55.08

Echostar has higher revenue and earnings than Mitel Networks. Mitel Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Echostar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Mitel Networks has a beta of 2.43, suggesting that its stock price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Echostar has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Echostar beats Mitel Networks on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mitel Networks Company Profile

Mitel Networks Corporation provides cloud and on-site business communications and collaboration software, services, and solutions. It operates in two segments, Enterprise and Cloud. The Enterprise segment sells and supports products and services for premise-based customers, including its premise-based IP and TDM telephony platforms; desktop devices, and unified communications and collaborations (UCC); and contact center applications that are deployed on the customer's premise under the MiVoice brand. The Cloud segment offers retail cloud services, such as UCC applications, voice and data telecommunications, and desktop devices that provide hosted cloud and related services directly to the end users under the MiCloud brand. It also provides wholesale services comprising hosted PBX, voice and video calling, SIP trunking, voicemail, call center, audio conferencing, and video and Web collaboration services to service providers under the Powered by Mitel brand. The company sells its solutions through direct and indirect channels, as well as through strategic technology partnerships in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific regions. Mitel Networks Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

Echostar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation provides satellite service operations and video delivery solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers. This segment also designs, provides, and installs gateways and terminal equipment for other satellite systems; and provides satellite ground segment systems and terminals to mobile system operators. The EchoStar Satellite Services segment offers satellite service operations and video delivery solutions on a full-time and occasional-use basis primarily to corporates, the United States government service providers, Internet service providers, broadcast news organizations, programmers, and private enterprise customers. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated through a fleet of 19 owned and leased in-orbit satellites. EchoStar Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

