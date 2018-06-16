Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Position Increased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 84.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,473 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Ecolab from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity set a $145.00 price objective on Ecolab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.81.

Ecolab traded up $1.17, hitting $146.57, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 2,301,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.74 and a 12 month high of $150.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy segments. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

