Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Press coverage about Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Edap Tms earned a news sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 46.9613977125896 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Edap Tms from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Edap Tms in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th.

Edap Tms opened at $3.20 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $97.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -320.00 and a beta of 0.74. Edap Tms has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $4.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.46 million. Edap Tms had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 5.89%. equities analysts expect that Edap Tms will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS).

