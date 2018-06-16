Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC (EDIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 21st

Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC (LON:EDIN) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 9.20 ($0.12) per share on Tuesday, July 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 21st. This is an increase from Edinburgh Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.80. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON EDIN opened at GBX 7.01 ($0.09) on Friday. Edinburgh Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 622.36 ($8.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 786 ($10.46).

Edinburgh Investment Trust Company Profile

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to invest primarily in the United Kingdom securities with the long-term objective of achieving an increase of the Net Asset Value per share in excess of the growth in the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index and growth in dividends per share in excess of the rate of the United Kingdom inflation.

