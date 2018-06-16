Insider Selling: County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) Director Sells 580 Shares of Stock

County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) Director Edson P. Foster sold 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $16,164.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,622.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of County Bancorp traded up $0.09, reaching $26.59, on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,869. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $178.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34. County Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $33.94.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.22 million. County Bancorp had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 8.98%. analysts predict that County Bancorp Inc will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. County Bancorp’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICBK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in County Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Context BH Capital Management LP bought a new stake in County Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $517,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in County Bancorp by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in County Bancorp by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 7,685 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in County Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICBK. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of County Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Hovde Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of County Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of banking and related financial services to individuals, businesses, and industries in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

