Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.06.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

NYSE EW opened at $152.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $100.20 and a 52 week high of $153.87. The company has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.65.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.33, for a total value of $3,433,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,939,485.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.46, for a total transaction of $4,213,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,522,868.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 291,182 shares of company stock valued at $39,833,358. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and related delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.