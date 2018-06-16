eGain (EGAN) Stock Price Down 0%

eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) shares fell 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.85 and last traded at $12.40. 572,164 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 167% from the average session volume of 214,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.

Several analysts have commented on EGAN shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of eGain from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of eGain from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. eGain has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.32 million, a P/E ratio of -58.18 and a beta of -0.40.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that eGain Corp will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 40,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $396,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,006,003 shares in the company, valued at $9,979,549.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 10,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 257,053 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,450 shares of company stock worth $713,644 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of eGain by 195.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 778,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 514,784 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eGain by 197.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 145,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eGain by 224.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 197,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 136,241 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of eGain by 227.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 187,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 130,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eGain in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,440,000. Institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation provides cloud-based customer engagement software solutions worldwide. The company offers eGain software suite, including eGain Mobile for businesses to offer engagement options in the eGain suite to mobile users. It also provides Web applications comprising eGain Offers that helps businesses engage visitors on the company Website and Facebook fan pages; eGain Virtual Assistant that enables conversational automation to engage customers across digital touch points; eGain Cobrowse that enables phone and chat reps to show customers around the Website, help locate information, and hand-hold them during complex tasks; eGain Super Chat for Website visitors to conduct chats with agents; eGain ClickToCall provides Website visitors the ability to request a callback; and eGain SelfService to support customer self-service options.

