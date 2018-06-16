Egalet (EGLT) Receives $4.13 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Egalet (NASDAQ:EGLT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.83.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Egalet from $7.00 to $3.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 13th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Egalet stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Egalet (NASDAQ:EGLT) by 1,540.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 721,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.57% of Egalet worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 28.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EGLT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.50. 7,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.00, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $26.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.68. Egalet has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $3.47.

Egalet (NASDAQ:EGLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 million. equities research analysts forecast that Egalet will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Egalet

Egalet Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes treatments for patients with pain and other conditions. It has licensed three approved pain products, such as SPRIX Nasal Spray, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated in adult patients for the short-term management of moderate to moderately severe pain that requires analgesia at the opioid level; OXAYDO, an immediate-release oxycodone product designed to discourage abuse via snorting for the management of acute and chronic pain severe enough to require an opioid analgesic, and for which alternative treatments are inadequate; and ARYMO ER, an extended-release (ER) morphine product formulated with abuse-deterrent (AD) properties for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment and for which alternative treatment options are inadequate.

