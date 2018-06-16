Elacoin (ELC) Market Capitalization Achieves $189,308.00

Elacoin (CURRENCY:ELC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One Elacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00004929 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Elacoin has a total market cap of $189,308.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Elacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Elacoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Elacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.97 or 0.01495570 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008790 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000045 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003390 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005884 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007552 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014701 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00019617 BTC.

About Elacoin

ELC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 13th, 2013. Elacoin’s total supply is 642,276 coins and its circulating supply is 407,774 coins. Elacoin’s official website is elc.22web.org.

Elacoin Coin Trading

Elacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.