HSBC Downgrades Electrocomponents (ECM) to Hold

HSBC lowered shares of Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, June 5th. The firm currently has GBX 800 ($10.65) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 745 ($9.92).

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ECM. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 680 ($9.05) price target on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.65) price target on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 705 ($9.39) price target on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Electrocomponents presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 673.78 ($8.97).

Shares of Electrocomponents opened at GBX 739.60 ($9.85) on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Electrocomponents has a 1 year low of GBX 467.90 ($6.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 713.05 ($9.49).

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported GBX 28.40 ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 27.80 ($0.37) by GBX 0.60 ($0.01). Electrocomponents had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 6.62%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share. This is a boost from Electrocomponents’s previous dividend of $5.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

In related news, insider David Egan sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 709 ($9.44), for a total transaction of £4,963 ($6,607.64).

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company distributes semiconductor products, including microcontrollers, voltage regulators, transistors, and diodes; and interconnectors, passives, and electromechanical components, such as resistors, switches, and heavy-duty connectors for industrial applications and power supplies.

