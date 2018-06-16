Electroneum Price Tops $0.0138 on Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 16th. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0138 or 0.00000210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Vebitcoin, Cryptohub, Cryptopia and Bitbns. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $99.22 million and $414,850.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 26.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00022347 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Bytecent (BYC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008667 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00001399 BTC.

OctoCoin (888) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bolenum (BLN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 7,198,207,453 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Cryptohub, Bitbns, Vebitcoin, Cryptopia, Kucoin and Qryptos. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

