Kenneth A. Barker Sells 4,050 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) insider Kenneth A. Barker sold 4,050 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $535,693.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,433.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $146.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.77. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.63 and a twelve month high of $147.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The game software company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.14. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Vetr cut Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.90 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush set a $158.00 target price on Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,576 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 44,270 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd raised its position in Electronic Arts by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 45,250 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in Electronic Arts by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,571 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v. Zombies brands; and license games from others, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, and Star Wars, as well as publishes and distributes games developed by third parties.

