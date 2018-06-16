Element Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,138 Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 65.5% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (up previously from $221.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.78.

In other news, insider David M. Solomon sold 3,497 shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.40, for a total value of $854,666.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

GS stock opened at $231.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a twelve month low of $214.64 and a twelve month high of $275.31. The company has a market cap of $88.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.33.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 17th. The investment management company reported $6.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by $1.37. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 30th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.19%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

