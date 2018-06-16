Element Capital Management LLC Takes $975,000 Position in Western Digital Corp (WDC)

Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 10,140.0% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen D. Milligan sold 16,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $1,336,319.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,624 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,466.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total transaction of $43,275.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,830 shares of company stock worth $9,174,733. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $80.60 on Friday. Western Digital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $75.96 and a fifty-two week high of $106.96. The company has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The data storage provider reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.32. Western Digital had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corp will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WDC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.22.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers performance hard disk drives (HDDs) that are used in enterprise servers, data analysis, and other enterprise applications; capacity HDDs and drive configurations for use in data storage systems and tiered storage models; and enterprise solid state drives (SSDs), including NAND-flash SSDs and software solutions that are designed to enhance the performance in various enterprise workload environments.

