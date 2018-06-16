Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Shares Bought by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 76.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $93.00 price target on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $82.00 price objective on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.89.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 180,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $14,553,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,896,904 shares in the company, valued at $9,936,214,688.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan Mahony sold 5,165 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $413,923.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,551.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 807,464 shares of company stock valued at $67,151,955 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.88. 5,575,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,331,136. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $73.69 and a 1-year high of $89.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.57%.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

