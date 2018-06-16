Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Common Stock (ELTP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Common Stock (OTCMKTS:ELTP) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, Zacks Earnings Dates reports. Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Common Stock had a negative net margin of 49.24% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The business had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter.

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Common Stock opened at $0.09 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Common Stock has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.21.

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of proprietary orally administered controlled-release drug delivery systems and products. The company operates in two segments, Abbreviated New Drug Applications for Generic Products and New Drug Applications for Branded Products.

