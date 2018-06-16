Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Ellie Mae (ELLI) Share Price

News stories about Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ellie Mae earned a coverage optimism score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the software maker an impact score of 45.8743189314252 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

A number of brokerages have commented on ELLI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellie Mae from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Ellie Mae in a research report on Friday, April 27th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ellie Mae in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Zelman & Associates upgraded Ellie Mae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Compass Point restated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $58.75) on shares of Ellie Mae in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ellie Mae currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.27.

Shares of Ellie Mae opened at $112.84 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.58. Ellie Mae has a 12 month low of $79.71 and a 12 month high of $114.95.

Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $117.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.80 million. Ellie Mae had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. analysts expect that Ellie Mae will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brian E. Brown sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $42,756.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,250.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carl Buccellato sold 5,666 shares of Ellie Mae stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $516,512.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,397.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,234 shares of company stock worth $4,434,188 in the last ninety days. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ellie Mae

Ellie Mae, Inc provides cloud-based platform for the mortgage finance industry in the United States. The company provides Encompass, a proprietary software solution that combines lead management; loan origination and processing; underwriting; preparation of mortgage applications, disclosure agreements, and closing documents; loan funding and closing; compliance with regulatory and investor requirements; and enterprise management.

