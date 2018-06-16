Elmira Savings Bank Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:ESBK)

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th.

NASDAQ ESBK traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,706. Elmira Savings Bank has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $21.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.52 million, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.23.

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter.

About Elmira Savings Bank

Elmira Savings Bank provides banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. It accepts deposit products, such as savings and money market accounts, individual retirement arrangements, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

