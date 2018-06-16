ELTCOIN Trading Down 6.5% This Week (CRYPTO:ELTCOIN)

ELTCOIN (CURRENCY:ELTCOIN) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 3:00 AM ET on May 24th. One ELTCOIN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX, CoinExchange and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). ELTCOIN has a market capitalization of $536,424.00 and $5,150.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ELTCOIN has traded down 6.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008254 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003613 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00018572 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015450 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00590373 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00238466 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00045103 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00092973 BTC.

ELTCOIN Token Profile

ELTCOIN’s genesis date was October 9th, 2017. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN. The official website for ELTCOIN is www.eltcoin.tech. The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ELTCOIN

ELTCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELTCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELTCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

