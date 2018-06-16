eMagin (EMAN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, May 30th.

According to Zacks, “eMagin Corporation is a leading developer of virtual imaging technology, eMagin combines integrated circuits, microdisplays, and optics to create a virtual image equivalent to the real image of a computer monitor or large screen TV. These miniature, high-performance, virtual imaging modules provide access to information-rich text, data, and video which can facilitate the opening of new mass markets for wearable PCs, wireless Internet appliances and mobile phones, portable DVD-viewers, digital cameras, and other emerging applications. “

Get eMagin alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price objective on shares of eMagin and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th.

Shares of eMagin traded up $0.05, reaching $1.90, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. 187,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,150. eMagin has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $2.65.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 million. eMagin had a negative net margin of 69.91% and a negative return on equity of 57.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in eMagin by 147.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 53,980 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in eMagin in the first quarter worth $1,055,000. Finally, First Washington CORP lifted its stake in eMagin by 23.1% in the first quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 1,413,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 265,620 shares during the last quarter.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eMagin (EMAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.