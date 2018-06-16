EmberCoin (CRYPTO:EMB) Trading Down 39.3% This Week

EmberCoin (CURRENCY:EMB) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 2:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. During the last week, EmberCoin has traded down 39.3% against the US dollar. One EmberCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-Patex and Cryptopia. EmberCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $8,907.00 worth of EmberCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BritCoin (BRIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000292 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000320 BTC.

About EmberCoin

EmberCoin (CRYPTO:EMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X13 hashing algorithm. EmberCoin’s total supply is 861,773,921,917 coins. EmberCoin’s official Twitter account is @ember_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EmberCoin is www.embercoin.io. The Reddit community for EmberCoin is /r/embercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EmberCoin

EmberCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EmberCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EmberCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EmberCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

