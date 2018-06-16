Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,491,088 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 18,225 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.55% of Emcor Group worth $116,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware purchased a new stake in shares of Emcor Group during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Emcor Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Premia Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emcor Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Emcor Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Emcor Group during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Emcor Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emcor Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Emcor Group in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Emcor Group opened at $77.70 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.94. Emcor Group Inc has a 52-week low of $62.15 and a 52-week high of $85.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. analysts expect that Emcor Group Inc will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Emcor Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical process, food process, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, and controls and filtration systems; roadway and transit lighting and fiber-optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; plumbing, processing, and piping systems; and central plant heating and cooling systems, as well as offers cranes and rigging, millwrighting, and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

