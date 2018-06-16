Emerald Crypto Trading 16.1% Lower This Week (CRYPTO:EMD)

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 25th. In the last week, Emerald Crypto has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. Emerald Crypto has a total market cap of $147,763.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emerald Crypto coin can now be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DNotes (NOTE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00026178 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00001280 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003000 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 61.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000179 BTC.

The Cypherfunks (FUNK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto Profile

Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 16th, 2013. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. The official website for Emerald Crypto is www.emeraldcrypto.de. Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Emerald Crypto Coin Trading

Emerald Crypto can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emerald Crypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emerald Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

