Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Shares Sold by Bruderman Asset Management LLC

Bruderman Asset Management LLC cut its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up approximately 1.4% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EMR. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.28. 4,378,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,275,275. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.20. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.47 and a fifty-two week high of $74.45.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.48%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

