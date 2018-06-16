Emphy Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges (EPY)

Emphy (CURRENCY:EPY) traded up 27.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Emphy has a total market capitalization of $845,029.00 and $7,491.00 worth of Emphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emphy token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001669 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. During the last seven days, Emphy has traded down 29.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Emphy alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.98 or 0.01480460 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008899 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000045 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006033 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007611 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00014827 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00018771 BTC.

About Emphy

Emphy is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Emphy’s total supply is 15,375,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,892,898 tokens. Emphy’s official Twitter account is @EmphyOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Emphy is emphy.io.

Emphy Token Trading

Emphy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emphy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Emphy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emphy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.