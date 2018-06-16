EPR Properties (EPR) Position Reduced by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 41.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.12% of EPR Properties worth $4,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EPR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,052,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,129,000 after purchasing an additional 334,276 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,458,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,197,000 after acquiring an additional 495,167 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,737,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,233,000 after acquiring an additional 342,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 946,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,448,000 after acquiring an additional 254,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 633.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 887,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,087,000 after acquiring an additional 766,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on EPR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered EPR Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on EPR Properties from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 price objective on EPR Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.56.

EPR Properties stock opened at $64.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.49. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $51.87 and a 12 month high of $75.55.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.92). EPR Properties had a net margin of 39.64% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $155.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.06%.

In related news, VP Tonya L. Mater sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $156,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,718.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.