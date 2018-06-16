Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Position Reduced by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 53.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,170 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Chubb were worth $5,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,545,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,177,696,000 after purchasing an additional 339,028 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management CA lifted its stake in Chubb by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 23,004,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,146,362,000 after acquiring an additional 11,169,592 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Chubb by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,496,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,269,000 after acquiring an additional 19,850 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Chubb by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,415,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,652,000 after acquiring an additional 345,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,650,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,109,000 after acquiring an additional 122,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Chubb from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Chubb from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.69.

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total value of $120,391.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,812.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 135 shares of company stock worth $19,612 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB stock opened at $130.88 on Friday. Chubb Ltd has a 1-year low of $128.82 and a 1-year high of $157.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.37%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

