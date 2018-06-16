Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (NYSE:EDN) Rating Lowered to Equal at Morgan Stanley

Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (NYSE:EDN) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 30th, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $26.50 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 37.31% from the stock’s previous close.

EDN has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt opened at $42.27 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -43.34 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $63.29.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,273,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 380,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,901,000 after buying an additional 65,671 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 301,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,999,000 after buying an additional 82,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt during the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima, a public service company, engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was formerly known as Empresa Distribuidora Norte Sociedad Anónima and changed its name to Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in June 1996.

