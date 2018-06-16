Enable Midstream Partners’ (NYSE:ENBL) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) in a research note released on Thursday, May 31st.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ENBL. ValuEngine cut Enable Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Enable Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enable Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Shares of Enable Midstream Partners stock opened at $16.33 on Thursday. Enable Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $17.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.86.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.80 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 14.59%. Enable Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. analysts forecast that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.318 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 21st. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.04%.

In related news, Director William D. Rogers acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.36 per share, for a total transaction of $143,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas L. Levescy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $236,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,025.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 79.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 21.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.71% of the company’s stock.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

