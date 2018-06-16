Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Brokerages expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $1.10. Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 318.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $3.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $4.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 31.60%. The company had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 388.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. BidaskClub lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.71.

In other news, insider Jay R. Luly sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $2,645,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 638,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,624,735.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Paul J. Mellett sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $778,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 96,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,341,687.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,380 shares of company stock worth $4,222,959. 10.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 63,966.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. 76.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENTA traded up $5.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,961. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $117.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 128.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The company's research and development focuses on disease targets: hepatitis B virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and respiratory syncytial virus.

