Enbridge (ENB) Rating Lowered to Buy at CIBC

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) was downgraded by research analysts at CIBC to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, May 22nd. They presently have a $57.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 77.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Enbridge from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of Enbridge traded down $0.57, hitting $32.03, during trading hours on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. The stock had a trading volume of 4,135,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,727,573. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $42.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 5.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2,241.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates in five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

