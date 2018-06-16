Encompass Health (EHC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) will report $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.86. Encompass Health reported earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full-year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Encompass Health.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion.

Several research analysts recently commented on EHC shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

NYSE EHC traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,137,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,674. Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $42.21 and a twelve month high of $67.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 29th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.23%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encompass Health (EHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.