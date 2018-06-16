EncrypGen (CRYPTO:DNA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $30,510.00

EncrypGen (CURRENCY:DNA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 25th. EncrypGen has a total market cap of $5.34 million and $30,510.00 worth of EncrypGen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EncrypGen token can now be bought for $0.0857 or 0.00001311 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and OKEx. During the last week, EncrypGen has traded down 16.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008199 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003571 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00018372 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015350 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00589629 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00242403 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00045199 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00093594 BTC.

EncrypGen Profile

EncrypGen launched on November 18th, 2017. EncrypGen’s total supply is 70,978,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,219,914 tokens. EncrypGen’s official Twitter account is @encrypgen and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EncrypGen is /r/encrypgen. The official website for EncrypGen is www.encrypgen.com.

EncrypGen Token Trading

EncrypGen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EncrypGen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EncrypGen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EncrypGen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

