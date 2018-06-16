Endesa (ELEZF) and Xcel Energy (XEL) Head to Head Contrast

Endesa (OTCMKTS: ELEZF) and Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Endesa and Xcel Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endesa 0 0 1 0 3.00 Xcel Energy 0 5 4 0 2.44

Xcel Energy has a consensus target price of $46.78, indicating a potential upside of 7.96%. Given Xcel Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Xcel Energy is more favorable than Endesa.

Profitability

This table compares Endesa and Xcel Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endesa N/A N/A N/A Xcel Energy 10.06% 10.44% 2.80%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.0% of Xcel Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Xcel Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Xcel Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Endesa does not pay a dividend. Xcel Energy has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Endesa and Xcel Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endesa N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Xcel Energy $11.40 billion 1.93 $1.15 billion N/A N/A

Xcel Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Endesa.

Summary

Xcel Energy beats Endesa on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Endesa Company Profile

Endesa, S.A. generates, transmits, distributes, and supplies electricity primarily in Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Holland, and internationally. The company operates through Generation and Supply, Distribution, and Structure segments. Endesa, S.A. generates electricity using hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, solar, and biomass sources. It is also involved in the distribution of natural gas; development and construction of solar PV installations; management, operation, and administration of nuclear plants; coal exploitation operations; issuance of debt instruments; marketing of energy products; provision of consultancy and civil engineering services; and real estate asset management and development. The company was formerly known as Empresa Nacional de Electricidad, S.A. and changed its name to Endesa, S.A. in June 1997. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. Endesa, S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Enel Iberoamérica, S.R.L.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc. is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co. (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin. Along with WYCO Development LLC (WYCO), a joint venture formed with Colorado Interstate Gas Company, LLC (CIG) to develop and lease natural gas pipelines storage and compression facilities, and WestGas InterState, Inc. (WGI), an interstate natural gas pipeline company, these companies comprise the regulated utility operations.

