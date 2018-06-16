Endo International (ENDP) Shares Gap Up to $8.83

Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.96, but opened at $8.83. Endo International shares last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 213695 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ENDP shares. JMP Securities cut Endo International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Endo International from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Endo International from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Endo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.89.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,161.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.37.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. Endo International had a positive return on equity of 143.46% and a negative net margin of 75.58%. The business had revenue of $700.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Endo International’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Endo International PLC will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 518.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,293,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,216 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Endo International by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,089,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,473,000 after acquiring an additional 96,990 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Endo International by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 457,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 150,078 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Endo International by 529.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 419,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 353,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Endo International by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 222,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 31,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

