Enel (BIT:ENEL) PT Set at €6.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Enel (BIT:ENEL) received a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective from equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Thursday, May 31st. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 21.70% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.15 ($7.15) target price on shares of Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Macquarie set a €5.30 ($6.16) target price on shares of Enel and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €5.40 ($6.28) target price on shares of Enel and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on shares of Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €6.15 ($7.15) price target on shares of Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €5.76 ($6.70).

Shares of ENEL stock traded up €0.05 ($0.06) during trading on Thursday, reaching €4.93 ($5.73). 67,530,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,710,000. Enel has a 1 year low of €4.16 ($4.84) and a 1 year high of €5.59 ($6.50).

About Enel

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transport, and sells electricity; produces and distributes gas; and engages in the transport, storage, and regasification of LNG.

