Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,759 shares, a decline of 1.8% from the April 30th total of 1,997,677 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 425,559 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UUUU. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Sunday, March 18th. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Energy Fuels and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Energy Fuels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,007. Energy Fuels has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $2.21.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 million.

In other news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $61,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Howell White III sold 17,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $26,553.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,107 shares of company stock valued at $501,494 over the last three months.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Energy Fuels stock. Old West Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 578,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000. Old West Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Energy Fuels as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of uranium in the United States. It operates in two segments, Conventional Uranium and ISR Uranium. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

