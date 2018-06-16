Engility (NYSE:EGL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Engility (NYSE:EGL) in a research report issued on Friday, May 25th, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 26.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on EGL. Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 price objective on Engility and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. B. Riley cut their price target on Engility from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Engility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Engility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen set a $30.00 price target on Engility and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Engility traded up $0.92, hitting $29.99, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,336. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Engility has a 12 month low of $21.19 and a 12 month high of $35.63.

Engility (NYSE:EGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $477.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.31 million. Engility had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. research analysts predict that Engility will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGL. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Engility by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Engility in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Engility by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Engility in the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Leucadia National Corp lifted its stake in Engility by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Leucadia National Corp now owns 13,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Engility Company Profile

Engility Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of technical services to the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Department of State, Federal Aviation Administration, Department of Homeland Security, and space-related and intelligence community agencies.

