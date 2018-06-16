Engine (EGCC) Market Cap Hits $0.00

Engine (CURRENCY:EGCC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 16th. One Engine token can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges including Coinnest and Bit-Z. During the last seven days, Engine has traded down 22.3% against the dollar. Engine has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $800,530.00 worth of Engine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003574 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00018451 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015331 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00584781 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00241224 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00044940 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00094091 BTC.

Engine Token Profile

Engine’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Engine’s official website is www.egcchain.com. Engine’s official Twitter account is @enginechainegcc.

Buying and Selling Engine

Engine can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Engine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Engine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Engine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

