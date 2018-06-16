Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes $513,000 Position in Civeo Corp (CVEO)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Civeo Corp (NYSE:CVEO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 135,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.08% of Civeo as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Civeo during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Civeo during the fourth quarter worth about $456,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Civeo during the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Civeo by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,067,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,645,000 after buying an additional 259,501 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Civeo by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 86,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 18,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.00 target price on Civeo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st.

NYSE CVEO remained flat at $$3.67 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 464,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,170. Civeo Corp has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $101.50 million for the quarter. Civeo had a negative return on equity of 24.52% and a negative net margin of 35.73%.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation offers workforce accommodation, logistics, and facility management services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages; open camps; and mobile camps, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

