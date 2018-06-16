19,690 Shares in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (RBA) Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,190,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,271,000 after buying an additional 1,674,728 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth about $32,607,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth about $27,803,000. Independent Franchise Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth about $18,349,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,100,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,591,000 after buying an additional 469,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

RBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Sunday, May 13th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Monday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

NYSE:RBA traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.17. The stock had a trading volume of 318,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,670. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.56 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.95%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider Karl William Werner sold 4,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $169,349.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,349.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,107 shares of company stock worth $392,708. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets.

