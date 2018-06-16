Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $569,000 in Select Energy Services Inc (WTTR) Stock

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 45,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WTTR. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 555.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 33,751 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 117.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 228.1% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 36,038 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 185.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons L E & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth $295,330,000. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gary Gillette sold 12,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $173,276.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WTTR shares. B. Riley set a $24.00 price target on shares of Select Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

WTTR traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,649,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,030. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.21 and a beta of 2.52. Select Energy Services Inc has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $21.96.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $376.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.65 million. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 276.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Select Energy Services Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the unconventional oil and gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary hose; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

