Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $593,000 in PVH Corp (PVH) Stock

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in PVH by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in PVH by 6.9% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC raised its position in PVH by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in PVH by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its position in PVH by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 13,820 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PVH alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on PVH shares. B. Riley set a $160.00 price target on shares of PVH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank set a $176.00 price objective on shares of PVH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Cowen set a $165.00 price objective on shares of PVH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.35.

PVH traded up $1.17, reaching $161.41, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 987,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,330. PVH Corp has a one year low of $104.34 and a one year high of $169.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.76.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The textile maker reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. PVH had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 12.66%. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH Corp will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.89%.

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.08, for a total transaction of $548,064.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dana Perlman sold 527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total transaction of $84,752.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,541 shares of company stock worth $19,740,284 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, eyewear and fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.